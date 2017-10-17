Report: Tony the truck stop tiger euthanized

After 17 years as a gas station’s roadside attraction, owners euthanized Tony the truck stop tiger in Grosse Tete according to reports.

The Advocate said owner Michael Sandlin released a written statement Monday which said Tony was put down because he was suffering from kidney failure.

Tony first appeared at Sandlin’s Tiger Truck Stop in Grosse Tete in 2001. In recent years activists challenged Sandlin’s ownership of the tiger in court, claiming he was not properly cared for.

The Animal Defense Legal Fund sued the Department of Agriculture to turn over records for its inspections of Sandlin’s operation. Executive Director Stephen Wells called Tony’s death “tragic.”