Report: Zoo study to look at North Baton Rouge impact

9 hours ago

BREC’s zoo in north Baton Rouge could be moving in the near future, and a group is studying exactly how that could affect the area’s economy.

The Advocate reports that the Baton Rouge North Economic Development Commission is preparing an economic impact study about the zoo’s departure. They expect to finish that study early next year.

BREC’s board voted in August to pursue moving the zoo and expanding Greenwood Park into the zoo’s current location. The total cost of the plan could be more than $150 million, with $110 million going to construction of a new zoo and $40 million to the updates for Greenwood Park.

Rinaldi Jacobs, executive director for BRNEDC, told the Advocate their study will look at the potential job creation and impact of keeping the zoo on Thomas Road and fixing it up instead.

