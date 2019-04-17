Dig Baton Rouge
Update: Joe Alleva Confirmed to Step Down, Will Take on New Role for LSU

Peter Frost
9 hours ago

In a twist that has added more drama to the recent LSU Athletic Department’s woes, its director, Joe Alleva, is stepping down after serving for 11 seasons.

The controversial director has had a tumultuous relationship with both LSU and its fans from his dismissal of Les Miles, to disciplining the student section at games, and how the Will Wade controversy was handled – both for suspending and then reinstating him. Some have even gone back to his time at Duke and how his debacle in dealing with rape allegations against the Duke Lacrosse team, in 2006, as their sort of resentment towards the man.

iPhoto Credit: USA Today

According to The Advocate, a high ranking member for the LSU Board of Supervisors has said that Alleva’s departure is imminent and the decision was made this past Tuesday. Not all members were present at the decision which has lead to more frustration within the board. However, LSU stated this morning that Alleva was still the director, leading more into the confusion of what is actually going on.

LSU has confirmed Alleva will no longer serve as the Director of Athletics and will step down once a new director is hired. Business Report has stated that he will not be leaving LSU, and was instead hired to serve as the special assistant to donor relations president.

Update: Reports are saying that LSU is having a strong interest in hiring alma mater and current Texas A&M Athletic Director, Scott Woodword.

