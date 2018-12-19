Dig Baton Rouge
Dig Baton Rouge
Food & Drink

Restaurant 911: who’s open for Christmas Eve in BR

Mike Burkett Mike Burkett
7 hours ago

We’ve all been there – you were so caught up in preparing a massive feast for Christmas, you completely forgot to stock up for the day before. Now it’s Christmas Eve, and the stomachs of your impatient relatives are beginning to rumble. If only you could take everyone out to eat, they might not regret letting you host this year. But what restaurants are open the day before Christmas? Fear not, ill-prepared reveler – we’ve got you covered.

Here is a list of some of our favorite BR area establishments that are open to serve you this Christmas Eve. Please note – though open, most are operating with reduced hours, so plan accordingly!

  • Drusilla’s Seafood is our holiday hero – they will be open to the public for their usual hours of operation. This may be your best bet for last-minute dinner plans on the 24th.
  • La Carreta will be serving up their fun, fresh, and festive Mexican Cuisine until 5:00pm.
  • Popular American-style eatery Mason’s grill will be open until 3:00pm.
  • When reached by phone, staff at Burgersmith on Highland said they will be open until 2:00 or 3:00pm, depending on demand.
  • Louie’s Cafe will serve breakfast and lunch, closing at 1:30pm.
  • Rocca Pizzeria will be open for lunch

If these hours don’t cut it for you, you can always fall back on a faithful friend: there are multiple Waffle House locations in the greater Baton Rouge area – open 24/7, 365.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

How would you like your eggs in the morning? 📷 @uxatl . . . #wafflehouse #goodmorning #breakfast

A post shared by Waffle House, Inc. (@wafflehouseofficial) on

What’s your go-to for Christmas Eve eats? Let us know in the comments!

 

Comments

You may also like

Food & Drink

The secret ingredient for your best gumbo ever

On a recent trip for gumbo supplies at Iverstine Butcher, their always-helpful staff gave me a serious gumbo secret – subbing the oil in your roux for pork lard! Lard’s high smoke point means you get a nice, dark roux without it burning. The...

2 days ago

december

19dec(dec 19)11:00 am(dec 19)11:00 am2 for 1 Margaritas at The Rum House

19dec(dec 19)7:00 pm(dec 19)7:00 pmBacon & Bourbon at Girasole Exquisite Italian

20dec(dec 20)7:30 pm(dec 20)7:30 pmThursday Trivia at George's

22dec(dec 22)3:00 pmThe Polar Express

25decalldayalldayTaco Tuesday at Rum House

Follow us

Don't be shy, get in touch. We love meeting interesting people and making new friends.

Most popular

X