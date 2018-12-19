Restaurant 911: who’s open for Christmas Eve in BR

We’ve all been there – you were so caught up in preparing a massive feast for Christmas, you completely forgot to stock up for the day before. Now it’s Christmas Eve, and the stomachs of your impatient relatives are beginning to rumble. If only you could take everyone out to eat, they might not regret letting you host this year. But what restaurants are open the day before Christmas? Fear not, ill-prepared reveler – we’ve got you covered.

Here is a list of some of our favorite BR area establishments that are open to serve you this Christmas Eve. Please note – though open, most are operating with reduced hours, so plan accordingly!

Drusilla’s Seafood is our holiday hero – they will be open to the public for their usual hours of operation. This may be your best bet for last-minute dinner plans on the 24th.

La Carreta will be serving up their fun, fresh, and festive Mexican Cuisine until 5:00pm.

Popular American-style eatery Mason’s grill will be open until 3:00pm.

When reached by phone, staff at Burgersmith on Highland said they will be open until 2:00 or 3:00pm, depending on demand.

Louie’s Cafe will serve breakfast and lunch, closing at 1:30pm.

Rocca Pizzeria will be open for lunch

If these hours don’t cut it for you, you can always fall back on a faithful friend: there are multiple Waffle House locations in the greater Baton Rouge area – open 24/7, 365.

What’s your go-to for Christmas Eve eats? Let us know in the comments!