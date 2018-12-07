Dig Baton Rouge
It’s (almost) Restaurant Week, Baton Rouge!

Save the Date: Restaurant Week is back in Baton Rouge, January 21-26.

Get ready for 50+ of the best restaurants to be serving up 3-course meals for a fraction of the cost. Even better? Each photo you post on Instagram tagged #eatBR during Restaurant Week will generate a $2 donation to the Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank, up to $5,000.

Dining out has never tasted so good.

No tickets are necessary, (just ask for the Restaurant Week menu when you arrive!) but reservations are highly recommended as places are expected to book up.

View menus, make reservations, and enter to win free dinners on us at eatBR.com.

