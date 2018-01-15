Restaurant Week has Arrived!

Enjoy some of the best food in BR at the best prices from January 15-20th!

We are proud to bring back one of our favorite events of the year! Restaurant Week offers 3-course prix-fixe menus at discount prices all week long. Enjoy some of your favorites like Mansur’s or City Pork or try something new like Elsie’s or Flambee. Be sure to make your reservations early, as some restaurants will fill up quickly. Click HERE to see all the menus for yourself!

Restaurant Week is also about giving back. For each post on Instagram with #eatbr, we’ll donate $2 to the Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank. So enjoy your food and share it with us!

Stay tuned to our social media pages for giveaways all week long!