Get ready to eat out and help feed people in need at the same time.

DIG’s Restaurant Week is back for 2018 on Jan. 15-20. Enjoy 3-course meals at more than 50 of Baton Rouge’s best restaurants for a fraction of the cost.

This year, each photo you post on Instagram tagged #eatBR during Restaurant Week will generate a $2 donation to the Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank, up to $5,000!

No tickets are necessary, but reservations are recommended as places are expected to book up. When you arrive, just ask for the Restaurant Week menu to take part in the 3-course menus.

For more information visit EatBR.com. You can also find enter our Grand Prize Giveaway for a chance at winning three dinners for two during Restaurant Week, a swag bag from Bite & Booze, and more!