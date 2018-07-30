Images: Sean Gasser
july
30julalldayallday$5 Merch Mule Monday
Take away the Monday blues with $5 Moscow Mule's at The Overpass Merchant!
Take away the Monday blues with $5 Moscow Mule’s at The Overpass Merchant!
All Day (Monday)
The Overpass Merchant
2904 Perkins Rd Baton Rouge, LA 70808
30jul(jul 30)11:00 am(jul 30)11:00 amJuly Beer of the Month
Southern Craft Brewing Co. is the July Beer of the Month at Burgersmith on Perkins Road. $1 OFF ALL Southern Craft Brewing Beers during the month of July
Southern Craft Brewing Co. is the July Beer of the Month at Burgersmith on Perkins Road.
$1 OFF ALL Southern Craft Brewing Beers during the month of July
(Monday) 11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Burgersmith
3613 Perkins Rd, Ste B, Baton Rouge, Louisiana 70808
30jul(jul 30)7:00 pm(jul 30)7:00 pmSide Quest Open Mic Comedy Show
Side Quest Comedy is an open mic comedy show, hosted by Joshua Provo showcasing some of the funniest comics in the area.
Side Quest Comedy is an open mic comedy show, hosted by Joshua Provo showcasing some of the funniest comics in the area.
(Monday) 7:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Barcadia Baton Rouge
3347 Highland Rd, Baton Rouge, Louisiana 70802
30jul(jul 30)7:00 pm(jul 30)7:00 pmThe *New* Monday Night Jam at The Station
We're bringing LIVE MUSIC back to Mondays in Baton Rouge! The Station's *NEW* Monday Night Jam is open to all local musicians who are looking for a place to play!
We’re bringing LIVE MUSIC back to Mondays in Baton Rouge! The Station’s *NEW* Monday Night Jam is open to all local musicians who are looking for a place to play! We provide the stage… you provide the talent! Sign ups start at 7pm, first song at 8!
Relax and enjoy the music while enjoying our awesome Service Industry Nite specials… ALL-NIGHT HAPPY HOUR!
– $3 Apps
– 2-for-1 Calls
– $10 Domestic Buckets
– $1 PBR
Mondays just got a whole lot cooler in Baton Rouge…
(Monday) 7:00 pm - 11:00 pm
The Station Sports Bar and Grill
4608 Bennington Ave, Baton Rouge, Louisiana 70808
31julalldayallday$5 Burger Night @ Olive or Twist
Come for lunch, come again for dinner! $5 burger with housemade pickles, caramelized onions, and hand-cut fries ALL DAY every Tuesday! Do we need to say more??
Come for lunch, come again for dinner!
$5 burger with housemade pickles, caramelized onions, and hand-cut fries ALL DAY every Tuesday! Do we need to say more??
All Day (Tuesday)
Olive or Twist
7248 Perkins Rd, Ste A Baton Rouge, Louisiana 70808