DIG’s Restaurant Week provides the opportunity to get a three course menu at Baton Rouge’s best local restaurants at a lower price than usual. That’s reason enough to go out and dine, but to top it off, many restaurants make special dishes specifically restaurant week that you can’t get all year.

Here are some restaurant week specials that are definitely worth trying:

18 Steak– Herb crusted prime rib and creole bread pudding

Beausoleil– Avocado vichyssoise with grilled shrimp, fried gulf fish amandine

Cecelia– French onion soup, beef tournedos, bananas foster bread pudding

City Pork Brasserie– Pork osso buco, almond cream cake

Eliza– Soft shell crab pasta

Elsie’s Plate & Pie– Chevre & pepper jelly crostinis, philly cheese steak pot pie, spinach and artichoke mac

Kalurah– Jamaican braised pork shoulder, Moroccan-spiced meatballs, bourbon peach cobbler

Zorba’s– Leg of Lamb over orzo pasta with kefalograviera cheese, sokolatina (Chocolate cake with roasted hazelnuts and apricots)

Restaurant Week is next week, July 29 – Aug 3. These menus and more are all priced at exclusive deals, ranging from. $15 to $40. See all of the participating restaurants and menus at eatbr.com.

During restaurant week, don’t forget to tag your photos with #eatbr. For each tag, DIG donates $2 to the Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank.