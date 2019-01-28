Restaurant Week wrap-up

Another amazing week of unique dining experiences from 50+ of BR’s top restaurants is in the books, and we’re still in a food coma.

Winter Restaurant Week 2019 was a huge success, with tons of prizes (aka FREE FOOD) given away and hundreds of meals scarfed down by you, our lovely readers. The impact of this week’s festivities even helped give a boost to many of the city’s great restaurants!

If Restaurant Week caused you to cheat on your diet, rest easy knowing it was all for a good cause – Instagram posts using the #EATBR hashtag raised $1,329 for the Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank.

If you didn’t make it out this time around, or if you’re simply hungry for seconds, we’ve got you covered. Restaurant Week will be back for more in July, 2019. Mark your calendar, and bring your appetite!