Dig Baton Rouge
Dig Baton Rouge
Food & Drink

Restaurant Week wrap-up

Mike Burkett Mike Burkett
22 hours ago

Another amazing week of unique dining experiences from 50+ of BR’s top restaurants is in the books, and we’re still in a food coma.

Winter Restaurant Week 2019 was a huge success, with tons of prizes (aka FREE FOOD) given away and hundreds of meals scarfed down by you, our lovely readers. The impact of this week’s festivities even helped give a boost to many of the city’s great restaurants!

If Restaurant Week caused you to cheat on your diet, rest easy knowing it was all for a good cause – Instagram posts using the #EATBR hashtag raised $1,329 for the Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank.

If you didn’t make it out this time around, or if you’re simply hungry for seconds, we’ve got you covered. Restaurant Week will be back for more in July, 2019. Mark your calendar, and bring your appetite!

Comments

You may also like

Happy hour every day 4:30-6:30

Experience the best margaritas in BR!

january

29janAll DayTaco Tuesday at Rum House

29jan7:00 pm9:00 pmTrivia Night

29jan8:00 pm11:59 pmKaraoke LIVE ONA Tuesday

30jan11:00 am10:00 pm2 for 1 Margaritas at The Rum House

30jan4:00 pm11:00 pmMilitary Appreciation And Service Industry Night

Follow us

Don't be shy, get in touch. We love meeting interesting people and making new friends.

Most popular

X