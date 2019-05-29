ReTooled, Coming to the Louisiana Art & Science Museum!

This summer, the Louisiana Art & Science Museum (LASM) will host ReTooled: Highlights from the Hechinger Collection, a thought-provoking look at the unexpected subject of tools. The exhibition contains more than 40 inspiring paintings, sculptures, works on paper, and photographs.

Curated by Jared Packard-Winkler and organized for tour by International Arts & Artists, Washington D.C., ReTooled will be on display in the Art & Science Museum’s Main Gallery from June 1, 2019, through August 7, 2019.

Hugh R. Butt, The Long Road to Usefulness, 1989, painted steel and hardware. Photo courtesy of Joel Breger.

ReTooled celebrates the prevalence of tools in our lives with art that transforms utilitarian objects into fanciful works that speak of beauty, insight, and wit. Providing a dynamic entry point into the rich themes, materials, and processes of twentieth-century art, ReTooled profiles 28 renowned artists from the Hechinger Collection including Jim Dine, Red Grooms, Jacob Lawrence, Claus Oldenburg, and Phyllis Yes. The artwork is divided into four themes: Material Illusions, Objects of Beauty, An Extension of Self, and Instruments of Satire.

In ReTooled, the artists consider tools from a variety of perspectives. In the section Material Illusions, artists modify and distort everyday tools to question their functionality. By reimaging a tool in a material that renders it useless, the artist questions how we interact with that object. In Objects of Beauty, the artists treat tools with reverence, accentuating their purity of design.

Tools can transform dreams into reality. In An Extension of Self, tools symbolize the can-do spirit of America and the universal quest to improve our world. In Instruments of Satire, the artists playfully repurpose, reframe, and redefine tools by injecting a dose of irreverent humor into an otherwise work-driven world.

“ReTooled is a fun, engaging exhibition that prompts us to think about a familiar subject – tools – in a whole new way,” said Elizabeth Weinstein, Director of Interpretation & Chief Curator. “The result of engineering and imagination, tools are designed to solve problems and fashioned for specific functionality yet are interesting in and of themselves.”

Stephen Hansen, Man on a Limb, 1985, papier-mâché. Photo courtesy of Joel Breger.

Complementing the contemporary art of ReTooled, the Colonnade Gallery will feature objects on loan from the LSU Rural Life Museum. This variety of tools, used in everything from weaving to practicing medicine, will offer visitors a glimpse of life in rural Louisiana in the nineteenth century.

For more information about LASM and its upcoming exhibits, follow the link to their website here.