Dig Baton Rouge
Dig Baton Rouge
Food & DrinkMAGAZINE

Retro Recipe: Mulled Wine

Ailsa von Dobeneck
3 hours ago

It is a Christmas miracle! Finally, a cocktail that can go into the slow cooker and gets better the longer it sits there. Glühwein is the German mulled favorite, served hot at Christmas markets and holiday parties. It reminds me of a roasty toasty Sangria.

As usual, there is no exact science involved in its creation, just a list of suggested inclusions to be tweaked and adjusted to your fancy. Please do not pour your fanciest Bordeaux in the mix; a couple bottles of Two-Buck Chuck will do.

This recipe can be multiplied as needed.

Ingredients :

3/4 cup water

3/4 cup white sugar

2 cinnamon stick

1 orange

10 whole cloves

2 (750 ml) bottle red winethe

sweeter and cheaper the better

2 star anise

Makes 6 large glasses

Directions :

1. Simmer water, sugar, star anise, and cinnamon stick (reduced heat)

2. Add juice of whole orange. Save the peel.

3. Continue to simmer till it becomes a syrup then remove from heat and strain.

4. Stud orange peel with cloves.

5. Pour syrup, wine and studded orange peel into a slow cooker and heat on low until hot then keep warm. It should not boil. Serve in a mug with a cinnamon stick.

Images: Ailsa von Dobeneck

Comments

You may also like

MAGAZINEOpinion

Josh Does Stuff: Be a gift boss

The very nature of shopping is stressful. There’s the ever-present tight budget accompanied by the hope of your desired item being available. Thankfully, Amazon and the other digital titans of the world have made the one-click experience an amazing...

3 hours ago

december

05dec(dec 5)11:00 am(dec 5)11:00 amTipsy Margarita Tuesdays

05dec(dec 5)6:00 pm(dec 5)6:00 pmChristmas at Blue Bayou—Drive Thru Light Show

05dec(dec 5)6:30 pm(dec 5)6:30 pm3rd Annual Lip Sync Battle Baton Rouge!

05dec(dec 5)7:00 pm(dec 5)7:00 pmThe End of Prohibition Celebration at Hayride Scandal

05dec(dec 5)7:30 pm(dec 5)7:30 pmCool Winter Nights, Hot Jazz

Follow us

Don't be shy, get in touch. We love meeting interesting people and making new friends.

Most popular

X