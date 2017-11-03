Retro Recipe: Turkey gumbo

This is one for all those leftover-lovers out there. The thought of cooking after you have gobbled up every Thanksgiving favorite you have been craving for a calendar year seems daunting.

Enter: the world’s easiest leftover turkey gumbo, where the effort required is minimal and the flavor is huge. It can be tweaked to your taste, and that leftover stuffing can even be thrown in. It also freezes well if you just can’t face another big meal for a week or two.

May your Thanksgiving be flavorful, love-full, and #blessed.

INGREDIENTS:

1 cup flour

2 cups chopped onions

1/2 cup chopped bell peppers

1/2 cup chopped celery

2 cloves garlic, finely chopped

1 cup okra, sliced

Cajun seasoning, to taste

1/2 pound andouille sausage, sliced

2.5 quarts turkey broth (made from leftover carcass) or chicken stock

1 quart leftover turkey meat

1 cup peeled shrimp

2 tablespoons chopped green onions

1 cup leftover stuffing (optional)

Steamed rice, for serving

DIRECTIONS:

1. In a large cast iron pot, cook bacon until all fat has been released.

2. Remove cooked bacon with slotted spoon and set to the side

3. Combine the fat with flour.

4. Stir the mixture slowly and constantly for 20 to 25 minutes over low heat until it reaches the color of chocolate.

5. Add your chopped onions, bell pepper, garlic and celery to the roux and cook until soft (about 5 minutes).

6. Add the sausage and the Cajun seasoning and cook, stirring often, for 5 minutes.

7. Add the broth and bring to a boil. Reduce the heat to medium-low and simmer, uncovered, for 45 minutes.

8. Add the turkey meat, shrimp, okra and extra stuffing (optional) and cook for 15 to 20 minutes.

9. Serve with steamed rice and top with green onions.

Serves 8.

Image: Ailsa von Dobeneck