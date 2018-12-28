Ring in 2019 with the top NYE parties in BR

With fewer than 5 days remaining in 2018, now is the perfect time to reflect on the past year while we look forward to what 2019 will bring. It’s also a great time to get your drink on.

There’s plenty to do for NYE in the Red Stick. From a free fireworks display on the river to parties at many of the city’s top bars, there’s sure to be something to suit your style. Check out the list of area NYE celebrations below to find the shindig that speaks to you. Happy New Year!

Red Stick Revelry – Laser light displays. Live music. A Big Red Stick dropping at midnight. This event from Visit Baton Rouge is your best bet for sheer variety, and probably the most family-friendly spot to enjoy the holiday celebrations. Great view of the fireworks included. North Boulevard Town Square – 222 North Blvd.

If an “adults only” NYE experience is more to your liking, stop by the Penthouse Club’s “Sinner’s NYE Party.” Festivities kick off at 5p.m. and go until 2:00a.m. – 4622 Bennington Ave

The NYE dinner at City Club is a reservations-only affair, and seating is limited. Be sure to RSVP for an evening of food, wine, and music to kick off your NYE celebration. Dinner is served from 6:30-9:00 p.m. – 355 North Blvd

The rooftop patio will be open for Tsunami Sushi’s NYE extravaganza. Your $120 general admission nets you 3 drink tickets, a champagne toast at midnight, and several food options. Plus there’s a DJ! 7:00p.m.-1:00a.m. – Shaw Center- 6th Floor Terrace 100 Lafayette Street

The Fresh2Def reunion at Hollywood Casino’s center stage is a black and white NYE event for the “grown and sexy” crowd. Be there, or be un-grown (and/or unsexy). 9p.m.-1a.m. – 1717 River Road North

F*ck it, dude. Let’s go bowling. Celebrate New Years in style with four (4!) hours of bowling! 2019 Party N Bowl at All Star Lanes – 8p.m.-1a.m – 9829 Airline Hwy.

For a night of dinner, dancing, and big band music, ring in the New Year at Juban’s Creole Restaurant. 8p.m.-1a.m. – 3739 Perkins Rd

For a faith-based NYE option complete with comedy, music, games, and prizes, join United Christian Faith Ministries for their New Years Eve Extravaganza. 9p.m.-12a.m. – 9229 N Ridgewood Dr

Think you can handle an open bar situation? Pace yourself, and ring in the New Year with L’Auberge Casino and hotel. Tickets to their NYE Bash with music from AM/PM are just $40, so get them while they last. Doors at 10:30 – 777 Lauberge Ave.

Where do you plan to ring in the New Year? Let us know in the comments. Cheers, and be safe, BR!