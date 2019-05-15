Rocca Pizzeria’s Vegetarian-Friendly Menu Steals the Show

I have visited Rocca several times – each time going straight to the pizza section to place my order. With a crust so heavenly, who wouldn’t? However, on my last visit, so many non-pizza items caught my eye, and they were all vegetarian! It’s rare to see a menu loaded with so many delicious non-meaty options – especially in Baton Rouge.

Their oven makes for some delicious roasted, toasty veggies including Charred Okra & Peppers and Wood Roasted Cauliflower with red pepper dip. Other vegetarian appetizers include their delicious Crispy Brussel Sprouts and a Beet & Blood Orange Salad with honey-balsamic.

Even the pizza menu has vegetarian-friendly options that are out of this world! Their Napoli Pizza has olives, peppers, preserved lemon, artichoke, and goat cheese, and the Broccoli Rabe & Shishito Pizza comes with roasted garlic and caramelized onion. Or, you can finish up with a helping of Reasonably Corrupt Mac.

Rocca has stepped outside the box with what they offer to vegetarians. More restaurants in Baton Rouge should take note – vegetables don’t have to be boring!