The annual spring concert series Rock N Rowe has expanded its lineup this season.

“Perkins Rowe is committed to increasing its role and presence in the Baton Rouge community,” said Perkins Rowe General Manager Branden Barker. “That’s why we have decided to expand Rock N Rowe, our signature outdoor event series, from eight to 12 weeks. Our musical lineup truly has something for everyone,” he added. “More importantly, Rock N Rowe is an opportunity for families and people of all ages to enjoy live music, soak up our great spring weather, and take in all that Perkins Rowe has to offer.”

Now 12 weeks long, the series, held at Perkins Rowe, will run every Thursday from March 9 until May 25. Each concert will be held from 6 – 9p.m.

See the full lineup below:

• The Chris LeBlanc Band (March 9)

• After 8 (March 16)

• Eddie Smith Band (March 23)

• Longneck Society (March 30)

• Boogie Long (April 6)

• Remnants (April 13)

• Chase Tyler Band (April 20)

• Beaucoup Boogie (April 27)

• MJ & The Redeemers (May 4)

• Carbon Copy (May 11)

• United We Jam (May 18)

• Rewind (May 25)

