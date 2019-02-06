Dig Baton Rouge
Rock N Rowe announces spring music lineup

2 days ago

Rock N Rowe, a series of live music performances at popular retail and dining destination Perkins Rowe, will kick off the 2019 season on March 14.

Rock N Rowe performances are free to attend, with local act Carbon Copy kicking off the first performance in the series. The full lineup (listed below) will run each Thursday from 6:00 – 9:00pm between March 14 and May 9.

The Rock N Rowe 2019 spring lineup includes:
 Thursday, March 14 – Carbon Copy
 Thursday, March 21 – Na Na Sha
 Thursday, March 28 – Chris LeBlanc Band
 Thursday, April 4 – The Walrus – A Beatles Cover Band
 Thursday, April 11 – Kenny Neal
 Thursday, April 18 – MJ & The Redeemers
 Thursday, April 25 – V-Tones
 Thursday, May 2 – Phat Hat
 Thursday, May 9 – Michael Foster Project

For more information on the concert series, or to stay up-to-date on all events at Perkins Rowe, visit their Facebook page or website.

