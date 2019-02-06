Rock N Rowe announces spring music lineup

Rock N Rowe, a series of live music performances at popular retail and dining destination Perkins Rowe, will kick off the 2019 season on March 14.

Rock N Rowe performances are free to attend, with local act Carbon Copy kicking off the first performance in the series. The full lineup (listed below) will run each Thursday from 6:00 – 9:00pm between March 14 and May 9.

The Rock N Rowe 2019 spring lineup includes:

 Thursday, March 14 – Carbon Copy

 Thursday, March 21 – Na Na Sha

 Thursday, March 28 – Chris LeBlanc Band

 Thursday, April 4 – The Walrus – A Beatles Cover Band

 Thursday, April 11 – Kenny Neal

 Thursday, April 18 – MJ & The Redeemers

 Thursday, April 25 – V-Tones

 Thursday, May 2 – Phat Hat

 Thursday, May 9 – Michael Foster Project



For more information on the concert series, or to stay up-to-date on all events at Perkins Rowe, visit their Facebook page or website.