Rock N Rowe returns to Perkins Rowe this Spring

Perkins Rowe announced yesterday, Jan. 22, in a press release that popular music series Rock N Rowe will return for the spring. The first event will start on March 19, and the free concert series will occur every Thursday from 6-9 pm in the Town Square between March 19 and May 7.
The 2020 spring lineup includes:
- Thursday, March 19 – That 70s Band
- Thursday, March 26 – Mike Broussard & Night Train
- Thursday, April 2 – Na Na Sha
- Thursday, April 9 – Longneck Society
- Thursday, April 16 – Semi-Tones
- Thursday, April 23 – Michael Foster Project
- Thursday, April 30 – RJ & Zydeco Smoove
- Thursday, May 7 – Chris LeBlanc Band