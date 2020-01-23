Dig Baton Rouge
Rock N Rowe returns to Perkins Rowe this Spring

Avatar Staff
1 hour ago

Perkins Rowe announced yesterday, Jan. 22, in a press release that popular music series Rock N Rowe will return for the spring. The first event will start on March 19, and the free concert series will occur every Thursday from 6-9 pm in the Town Square between March 19 and May 7.

photo source: Perkins Rowe

The 2020 spring lineup includes:

  • Thursday, March 19 – That 70s Band
  • Thursday, March 26 – Mike Broussard & Night Train
  • Thursday, April 2 – Na Na Sha
  • Thursday, April 9 – Longneck Society
  • Thursday, April 16 – Semi-Tones
  • Thursday, April 23 – Michael Foster Project
  • Thursday, April 30 – RJ & Zydeco Smoove
  • Thursday, May 7 – Chris LeBlanc Band

