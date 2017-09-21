Rock with V-Tones at the Rowe

The Rock N’ Rowe concert series continues Thursday with the V-Tones.

The V-Tones are a full range cover band of six Baton Rouge musicians who feature music from the 80’s and 90’s, as well as classic and alternative rock.

The free admission show at Perkins Rowe the third of their fall Thursday night concerts. The rest of the series’ lineup includes a Songwriter Night on Spet. 28 with Blake Breaux, Peary Forrest, and Caleb Paul. Other arists coming later include Phat Hat, Storywood, the Chase Tyler Band and a pre-Halloween Spook N Rowe with DJ Bob.

The shows run 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. tonight.

Image: The V-Tones / Facebook