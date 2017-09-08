Magpie Cafe and nearly a dozen other businesses around Baton Rouge will help raise money Friday night for flooding victims in Texas.

People can donate $25 to enjoy dinner, drinks, and live music from the Ragamuffin Marching Band Orchestra All Stars on the rooftop of the Commerce Building downtown.

Bringing in items that could be used to build children’s lunch boxes (granola bars, jelly, packages of crackers and cheese) will also earn guests a free drink.

Ten different businesses from around Baton Rouge are helping put the benefit on, and advanced tickets can be purchased here.

Image: Magpie Cafe

Comments