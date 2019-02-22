Rosch Bakehaus – An Artisan King Cakes Adventure

There is no more accurate use of the word artisan than describing Rosch Bakehaus. Rosch creates beautiful, perfectly baked goods by special order only.

Rosch Bakehaus first stole our hearts at their stuffed pretzel pop-ups around town. If you caught hem at a local festival, you likely had your mind blown by a muffaletta or boudin stuffed pretzel.



As if that were not enough reason to hunt them down, they started baking the most dreamy king cakes for Carnival season.

In the past, getting your hands on one of Rosch’s creations meant getting up early to wait in line, Black Friday style. Now, online ordering and easy pick up is available. Each week, the flavors available for the following week are available for order on their site. Orders are available for pick up the following Tuesday from 11 am to 5 pm at the Glassell Gallery downtown (next door to PJ’s Coffee).



Traditional cakes are available but I challenge you to try their interesting combos that are far from traditional. Last week, I had their Apple Rosemary and Bourbon Salted Caramel King Cake. It seems like a lot going on, but it was so perfectly balanced and the right amount of sweet with no dryness in sight.

This week is your last chance to get yourself a little slice of heaven at https://www.roschbakehaus.com/shop. Follow them on Instagram to find flavors and events around town.