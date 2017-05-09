A new location of Rouses supermarket is set to open on Bluebonnet, WAFB reports. The store, which will be located in the spot now housing Matherne’s Supermarket in the Bluebonnet Village Shopping Center, won’t be open for at least four months.

“Baton Rouge residents have been asking us to build more stores in the area, and we feel like this shopping center has been underserved. This is a family friendly neighborhood. There are a lot of popular restaurants nearby. It’s a great location for us all the way around,” said Donny Rouse, CEO of Rouses, according to WAFB.

There are currently 54 Rouses stores in the Southeast.

READ MORE

Comments