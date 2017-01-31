Southern-style brunch spot The Ruby Slipper Café is headed for Baton Rouge.

The restaurant will be located in the old Pei Wei spot in the Acadian Village Springs Shopping Center on Perkins Road, The Advocate reports.

“The café is a destination in New Orleans and on the Gulf Coast,” Jennifer Weishaupt, owner of The Ruby Slipper Café, said, according to The Advocate. “We hope to continue to spread our flavors as we join the Baton Rouge community.”

Ruby Slipper serves up breakfast, brunch and lunch favorites such as Eggs Coubion, Shrimp and Grits, Bananas Foster Pain Perdu and more.

