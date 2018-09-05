Dig Baton Rouge
K’Lavon Chaisson will miss remainder of the season due to torn ACL

11 hours ago

By JAMES MORAN | Tiger Rag Editor

 

LSU’s season-opening win over Miami is proving to be a costly one.

Outside linebacker K’Lavon Chaisson will be out for the remainder of the season due to a knee injury, LSU coach Ed Orgeron announced Tuesday at his weekly press luncheon.

“We’ve lost K’Lavon for the year,” Orgeron said. “I just met with K’Lavon and talked to his grandmother. I feel bad for him. Great young man who had totally dedicated himself to this year, but he is going to get through this. This will pass for him and he will have a great career down the road.

Image: Tiger Rag

 

X