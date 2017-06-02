Her slogan is “spinning Black Girl Magic.” As long as she continues to do so, she remains virtually untouched in a profession locally dominated by men.

DJ Legatron Prime serves as more than the person behind the turntables at a club or party. For Sage Edgerson, her DJ persona is her way of showing the boys she won’t be counted out.

Before the birth of Legatron Prime, she was Sage, a sophomore at Southern University. She often gazed at the turntables belonging to her then-boyfriend wondering what could be if she tried her hand at them. One night, she got her chance. After he showed her the basics, Edgerson began to practice and develop a skill for DJ-ing.

The door to the dorm room she practiced in was left open and the halls were filled with her scratching. Friends and people walking by were impressed by what they heard. It was there that Edgerson decided this was something she wanted to do long term.

A New Orleans-native, she was innately drawn to the music. Once she took a step behind the turntables, everything felt natural.

“I felt free enough to pursue it on my own without hearing what people have to say,” Edgerson said.

Her first show came months after her initial decision, but it wasn’t without hardship. Edgerson said she tried putting her name out there to countless people, but it took her creating her own mixes and posting them online before she could gain any traction.

At that time, Edgerson went by OG Legs, a nickname and Twitter handle given to her by friends based on her height. Her first few gigs were full of nerves and a desire to show the skills she knew she had. That was almost five years ago.

It was time for an evolution when she decided to change her DJ name to Legatron. A fan of the “Transformers” series, she added Prime to her name almost immediately. She hasn’t looked back since.

“This growth … it’s a good feeling. I came from little $200 Numark controllers to like Pioneer four-channel equipment and all the things I can do now. I appreciate myself for taking that leap because it’s paying off.”

But she doesn’t call herself a full-time DJ just yet. She holds a part-time job to help balance the books when gigs may not come her way, but even more important than a part-time job, Edgerson is a full-time mother. Many times she has had to run a circuit — get off from work, pick up her child, drive to New Orleans for a show, drop them off at her mother’s house, DJ a show, pick up her kid and ride back to Baton Rouge all in less than 12 hours.

“I’m tired of working for other people,” she said. “I’m tired of time constraining what I can and can’t do. I’m ready to go full-time, but the opportunities need to be there.”

Those opportunities tend to pop up a bit more during the summer. After a very violent year in Baton Rouge, Edgerson said she wants to play the music that will make people happy and uplift them. Her playlists stray away from the expected trap, club and EDM sounds one thinks of when imagining today’s DJ. Instead, a few tracks from the likes of Anderson. Paak and Goldlink are what she plans to incorporate into her summer mixes.

After her set at a New Orleans venue, a few people in the audience spoke of how impressed they were with her sound.

“I’m glad she proved me wrong,” one man said. “I thought I’d hear tons of Future and mumble rap, but that didn’t happen.”

The vibes are slightly upbeat, but also mellow. It’s new music with a bit of an older soul and very unlike what’s heard on the radio or top-100 charts.

Also in her summer playlist is a high dosage of Black Girl Magic. In a field where her gender is underrepresented, Edgerson says she’s using her platform to promote the free expression of women, specifically African-American women everywhere.

“As a woman … we’re almost always counted out,” she said. “I know what I can do and as I continue to focus on myself, other people are noticing that too. That mutual respect will come as I keep on my bath.”

That confidence is what keeps her from being discouraged as she is passed for gigs in favor of men. She knows there are times where she’s the better candidate but she wasn’t offered a gig based on gender bias. The reason this is the stigma? She thinks there aren’t enough women in the field.

“We need more representation,” Edgerson said. “People don’t get to see or hear a good female DJ. But I, along with those women in management roles and trying to build themselves, are changing that.”

Her performance attire is always majority black-owned or black-encouraged. She supports those who are rarely given the chance to promote themselves. All of this is a part of her brand.

“Sage is Legatron Prime and Legatron Prime is Sage. There is no splitting the two. If I can speak for these people who feel how I do, why not use my platform to do some good?”

Edgerson feels a responsibility to always stay true to herself and her ideals. A girl who got her start behind dorm room turntables has evolved into a woman with a passion to represent why women shouldn’t be counted out.

As her name grows through the state, DJ Legatron Prime grows with it. But the mission remains the same: Spin, black girl, spin.

