Santa, baby! Sable calf born at Baton Rouge Zoo

BREC’s Baton Rouge Zoo welcomed a new member into the fold this month when a baby sable calf was born.

The calf is the first for its 4-year-old mother in the zoo’s Africa Loop. The last time a sable was born at the Baton Rouge Zoo was 2010.

Keepers said that sable calves usually hide in the first few weeks of their life before going out to follow their mother around.

The sables at the Baton Rouge Zoo were brought in from San Diego and the Fossil Rim Wildlife Center in Texas in 2016. The species predominantly lives in the savannah and woodlands of southeast Africa.

Top Image: BREC Baton Rouge Zoo / Facebook