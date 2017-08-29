Here come the Tigers, indeed.

LSU Football released the team’s 2017 hype video Tuesday, the day after announcing the season opener with BYU will be moved to New Orleans.

Set to a cover of Nina Simone’s “Feeling Good,” the trailer sets up a slow burn toward the weekend when the Tigers take the field in the Superdome.

Game time is 8:30 p.m. Saturday, and will be broadcast on ESPN.

The 2017 Season Trailer is out!

A new season begins on Saturday night. Here come the Tigers! pic.twitter.com/ixAXyBKiwi — LSU Football (@LSUfootball) August 29, 2017

Image: LSU Sports

