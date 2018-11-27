Save the date: Street Food Fest returns for 2nd year

My House Social, a company that connects events and independent chefs for elevated culinary experiences, is partnering with Red Cake Events in Baton Rouge for the 2nd Annual Louisiana Street Food Festival. Following a successful inaugural year, the Louisiana Street Food Festival powered by Ardent is back for 2019.

30+ inventive chefs from across the state will gather to serve their mouth watering street food specialties from 11 am- 5 pm on January 19th in downtown Baton Rouge. The festival is open to the public with no cover charge.

Beginning after the Louisiana Marathon’s Saturday 5k, the fest is expected to draw 5,000 people and a portion of proceeds will benefit Ainsley’s Angels.

Ainsley’s Angels is a national non-profit that works to ensure everyone can experience endurance events. The organization aims to build awareness about America’s special needs community through inclusion, education and advocacy. Ainsley’s Angels is active in over 50 cities and 30 states, and will have a presence at the Louisiana Marathon’s multiple races spanning January 12-14 in Baton Rouge.

About the fest: 30+ street food chefs from across Louisiana will gather from 11 am- 5 pm on January 19th to cook up specialty menu items for the 2nd Annual Louisiana Street Food Fest at the River Plaza in Baton Rouge. In addition to all day street food eats and drinks, Cajun band Michoud Melody Makers will play from 1-3 pm. The Louisiana Street Food Festival powered by Ardent is produced by My House Social and Red Cake Events. Sponsors include The Louisiana Marathon, NOLA Brewery, PJ’s Coffee, Three Sixty Eight and Ainsley’s Angels. In early 2017 Barrie Schwartz, My House Social CEO and founder, accepted an $18,000 WeWork Incubate Award intended to support her company’s dream of curating and producing a Louisiana-wide benefit street food fest. My House Social is committed to empowering independent chefs by bridging them with new audiences and platforms through events.