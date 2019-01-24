Dig Baton Rouge
Say cheese! The best of Restaurant Week on Instagram

If you still haven’t made it out to one of the 50+ restaurants taking part in Restaurant Week, it’s not too late! Special RW menus with some truly amazing offers will be available through Saturday.

To give you a glimpse of all the goodness that’s going down, check out these choice shots from fans and Restaurant Week partners on Instagram. And remember, for each post tagged with #EATBR this week, $2 will be donated to the Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank. Enjoy!

Best place for Restaurant Week! #EatBR

#EatBR

#EatBR

About to chow down!! #eatbr

What are you waiting for? Dinner is waiting! Visit Eatbr.com for complete menus and more. Let us know your Restaurant Week favorites in the comments!

