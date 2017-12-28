Schneider, Phat Hat to headline Red Stick Revelry

Actor and musician John Schneider will join funk band Phat Hat as part of an all-day list of activities planned to close out Baton Rouge’s bicentennial with the Red Stick Revelry.

Look who dropped in on rehearsal with Wendell C. Woods and Phat Hat… John Schneider! Getting ready for a GREAT time at… Posted by Red Stick Revelry on Wednesday, December 27, 2017

The New Year’s Eve partying begins at 11:30 a.m. with the family-friendly “Red Stick Rising” activities downtown. The Arts Council of Greater Baton Rouge and parish library will have several events for kids, and a 200th birthday cake for Baton Rouge will be served.

The Red Stick will go up at noon to the signing of “Auld Lang Syne”, and will stay there into the evening as local bands perform. Bread Pudding will take the stage starting at 7 p.m., followed by Phat Hat and a special appearance by Schneider.

An estimated 20,000 people will be downtown for the drop of the Red Stick, which will be broadcast on WAFB-TV and on social media by Visit Baton Rouge’s Krewe de Rouge. People using social media are encouraged to use #BatonRouge200 to celebrate the close of the bicentennial year.

Image: Red Stick Revelry / Facebook