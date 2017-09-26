Scope out some stars tonight

The Baton Rouge Astronomical Society says it’s hoping for clear skies Tuesday night for their Sidewalk Astronomy event.

The group will set up telescopes at the Perkins Rowe fountain to get a glimpse of the local nightscape.

They’re hoping to get a clear enough night for a glimpse at Saturn, which recently drew interest online because of the Cassini space probe’s final flight into the gas giant and the stunning images it sent back.

Plans are to start around 6:30 p.m., so keep an eye on the Facebook page for last-minute updates. Families and children are encouraged to come out.

Image: Baton Rouge Astronomical Society