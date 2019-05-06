Screening Date Set For Upcoming Baton Rouge Blues Artist’s Documentary

On Wednesday, May 22 at 7:00 p.m, the Main Library at Goodwood, will have a sneak peek at the upcoming documentary Music Dreams…An American Story. The half-hour documentary profiles Henry Turner Jr. & Flavor and will also include musical performances, interviews with the band and family members, club owners, musicians, filmmakers, and national and regional entertainment executives. The presentation will be followed by a cast and crew Q&A.

Over the past forty years, Baton Rouge native Henry Turner Jr. has developed a syncopated style of music that is referred to as Louisiana blues, soul, funk, and reggae. He is also known for mentoring new talent as well as his work with various philanthropic organizations and foundations.

Henry Turner Jr. Photo Credit: Adrian R. Reed

Music Dreams…An American Story explores the beginnings of Turner’s musical journey, his upbringing in Eden Park, his first success with the Top 40 band, Crystal, touring with the Bob Marley Festivals, as well as advice on the music business.

The documentary is produced by Mustang Films (a Baton Rouge-based media production company who specializes in documentaries, political campaigns, web series and television specials) and Hit City Digital TV (an adjunct of Hit City Digital Records that produces and releases musical and audio/visual recordings of Henry Turner Jr. and other roots artists signed to the label).

The Main Library is located at 7711 Goodwood Boulevard, Baton Rouge, 70806. For additional information please call 225-802-9681.