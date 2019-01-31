Sean Payton clowns Goodell with t-shirt

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell finally broke his silence on the Saints v. Rams no-call controversy during a press conference Wednesday.

Goodell’s remarks did little to soothe the pains felt by Who Dat Nation over the botched officiating during the NFC title matchup that shut the door on the Saints Super Bowl hopes.

“We understand the frustration of the fans,” Goodell told the media. “We talked to Coach Payton, the team, the players. We understand the frustration that they feel right now. And we certainly want to address them.”

If Goodell’s remarks seem to you like a lot of hot steam, you might not be alone. Saints head coach Sean Payton’s wardrobe choice would seem to point to his feelings on the commissioner’s handling of the controversy. For your consideration, exhibit A:

It's officially silly season in New Orleans sports when people are debating about Sean Payton's undershirt.



But, you be the judge on whether. Here's an overlay via @RobRobGraphics #Saints pic.twitter.com/XRa2bPuiSO — Jeff Nowak (@Jeff_Nowak) January 30, 2019

Images in which Payton appears to be wearing a popular t-shirt design depicting Goodell with a clown nose began circulating yesterday after Payton gave his first media appearance since the Saints loss.

The design was popularized by former New England Patriots defensive coordinator and Current Detroit Lion’s head coach Matt Patricia, who was seen wearing it following the Patriots Super Bowl LII win over the Atlanta Falcons.

While reports have circulated that Goodell is not a fan of the shirt, he should probably try to take Sean Payton’s fashion statement in stride. After his limp response to the no-call travesty, Saints fans could surely think of a few harsher insults than “clown” to throw his way.