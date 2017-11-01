Season Stack Up

It’s been a tumultuous season so far, but the Tigers have lately seemed to be back on track and charging forward into their next opponent. Here’s what No. 19 LSU (6-2) has to contend with in November.

ALABAMA

WHERE: Bryant-Denny Stadium- Tuscaloosa, AL

WHEN: Saturday, November 4 TV: TBA

LSU’s season had gone off the rails in September. The Tigers were blown out by Mississippi State and upset by Troy at home. After a tough October stretch LSU gets to travel to Tuscaloosa, a place where LSU has not won since 2011. This year doesn’t feel promising, especially with the gap in talent between the two teams growing. The Tigers will have to figure out a way to stop the reigning Southeastern conference player of the year, sophomore quarterback Jalen Hurts, and put points on the board offensively.

DIG’S QUICK PICK: Alabama 27, LSU 14

ARKANSAS

WHERE: Tiger Stadium

WHEN: Saturday, November 11 TV: TBA

After a horrible start to SEC play, the Tigers need to rebound against Arkansas to gain bowl eligibility. LSU’s biggest losses over recent years have been against Arkansas following the team’s loss to Alabama. In 2014, LSU was shut out 17-0 by Arkansas, and in 2015 the Hogs stormed into Tiger Stadium and left with a 31-14 win. Orgeron and his Tigers will try to buck the trend again, and junior running back Derrius Guice looks to have another record-breaking performance against the Hogs.

DIG’S QUICK PICK: LSU 31, Arkansas 21

TENNESSEE

WHERE: Neyland Stadium- Knoxville, TN

WHEN: Saturday, November 18 TV: 12 P.M.

LSU has not lost in Knoxville since 2001, and 2017 will be no diff erent. The two teams have both had poor seasons after coming into it with high expectations. Tennessee coach Butch Jones is coaching for his job at Tennessee after another average season. The Tigers can come away with another victory in Knoxville and possibly send Jones packing.

DIG’S QUICK PICK: LSU 27, Tennessee 20

TEXAS A&M

WHERE: Tiger Stadium

WHEN: Saturday, November 25 TV: TBA

The last time Texas A&M beat LSU was 1995, and Kevin Sumlin’s career at A&M may end without a victory against the Tigers. Sumlin, who is on the hot seat following chronic late season collapses, has not won more than 8 games since 2013. Last season’s matchup turned out to be an all-time performance for Derrius Guice, who ran for a school record 285 yards and four touchdowns. With the loss of star defensive end Myles Garrett, the Aggies defense is thought to be one of the weakest defensive units in the SEC.

DIG’S QUICK PICK: LSU 42, Texas A&M 17