The second location of Mexican restaurant Superior Grill is set to open this fall, according to the Greater Baton Rouge Business Report. Manager Brian Whitley says owners plan to open the restaurant by August or September.

The restaurant will be located in the Kenilworth Shopping Center on Highland Road. The other Baton Rouge location of the restaurant is on Government Street, and the business also has restaurants in New Orleans, Shreveport and Birmingham.

Superior Grill offers standard Mexican fare like quesadillas, tacos, enchiladas and more.

