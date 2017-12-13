Dig Baton Rouge
Crime

‘Secret Sister Gift Exchange’ scam is back on Facebook

Russell Jones
5 hours ago

‘Tis the season for people on social media to get targeted even more aggressively than usual by scams, dupes, and swindles.

The one recently causing headlines is the Secret Sister Gift Exchange, which has made the rounds on Facebook for a couple of years now according to Snopes.com.

It claims that people who send one $10 gift can receive up to 36 from others, which… you guessed it… never happens. You’re out $10, postage, and all the personal information you gave up along the way.

It’s basically an e-chain letter scheme, which is also illegal, according to the U. S. Postal Service.

The most helpful tip to avoid holiday scams is just to be wary. If it seems too good to be true, it almost certainly is. Never give up personal information to people online from untrusted or unknown sources.

