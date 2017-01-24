See our February Netflix picks
Netflix recently released its list of what’s coming to the streaming service in February. See what we’ll be watching below:
Feb. 1
Babe (1995)
Corpse Bride (2005)
Disney’s Finding Dory (2016)
Magic Mike (2012)
The Blair Witch Project (1999)
The Chronicles of Narnia: The Lion, the Witch & the Wardrobe (2005)
The Nightmare Before Christmas (1993)
Twilight (2008)
Feb. 2
American Crime Story: The People v. O.J. Simpson (2016)
Feb. 4
Superbad (2007)
Feb. 11
Crazy Ex-Girlfriend: Season 2 (2016)
Feb. 17
Chef’s Table: Season 3 (Netflix Original)
Feb. 28
See the full list here.