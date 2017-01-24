Netflix recently released its list of what’s coming to the streaming service in February. See what we’ll be watching below:

Feb. 1

Babe (1995)
Corpse Bride (2005)
Disney’s Finding Dory (2016)
Magic Mike (2012)
The Blair Witch Project (1999)
The Chronicles of Narnia: The Lion, the Witch & the Wardrobe (2005)
The Nightmare Before Christmas (1993)
Twilight (2008)

Feb. 2

American Crime Story: The People v. O.J. Simpson (2016)

Feb. 4

Superbad (2007)

Feb. 11

Crazy Ex-Girlfriend: Season 2 (2016)

Feb. 17

Chef’s Table: Season 3 (Netflix Original)

Feb. 28

