Festival goers enjoy everything BUKU has to offer, from music and arts, to fashion and relaxation, during the BUKU Music and Arts Festival on March 10 and 11, 2017.
Troyboi got the crowd hyped in the Float Den during the BUKU Music and Arts Festival on March 10, 2017.
Thundercat brought the funk for his set in the Ballroom during the BUKU Music and Arts Festival on March 10, 2017.
A New Thousand created some extraordinary vibes in the Buku tent during the during the BUKU Music and Arts Festival on March 11, 2017.
Travis Scott brought a raw and uncut set to the Powerplant stage during the BUKU Music and Arts Festival on March 10, 2017.
Lil Yachty got the crowd hyped in the Float Den during the BUKU Music and Arts Festival on March 10, 2017.
Ambré, with her soulful voice, chilled the crowd in the Ballroom during the BUKU Music and Arts Festival on March 11, 2017.
Alina Baraz stunned the audiance with her angelic voice on the Powerplant stage during the BUKU Music and Arts Festival on March 11, 2017.
Artist and musicians take advantage of the open space during the BUKU Music and Arts Festival on March 10 and 11, 2017.
Aminé was smooth and chill during his performance in the Ballroom during the BUKU Music and Arts Festival on March 11, 2017.
Photos by Nick Martino.
