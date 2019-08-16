See the Live After Five Fall 2019 lineup

The Downtown Business Association released the Live After Five lineup yesterday for the upcoming fall season.

The Live After Five series has been running for over 20 years and sees an estimated 100,000 attendees every year, making it the longest and most successful outdoor concert series in Baton Rouge.

The events are free to the public and lasts from 5 – 8 pm at City Hall Plaza.

The Fall 2019 Lineup:

October 4 – Parish County Line

– Parish County Line October 11 – 17th Floor

– 17th Floor October 18 – Kenny Neal

– Kenny Neal October 25 – That 70s Band & True Spin

– That 70s Band & True Spin November 1 (Costume Night) – Chee Weez

– Chee Weez November 8 – Where Y’acht

For more information on the event and the bands, you can click here.