The Social Security Administration just released the 2016 list of most popular baby names in the United States. Did your child’s make the cut?

Here are the top 5 male and female baby names:

Female Name:

1. Ava

2. Olivia

3. Emma

4. Amelia

5. Harper

Male Name:

1. Liam

2. Noah

3. Mason

4. Elijah

5. William

