See These Lucky Shelter Pets of the Week, Akeelah and Kevin!

Happy Tuesday, Animal Lovers! On this week’s Shelter Pets of the Week, we have the chance to meet Akeelah and Kevin! These lucky pets are in need of some good old human care and attention. See if these sweet animals are exactly what you need!

Looking for a forever companion with the entire package? Well, Akeelah has got it all! She is smart, playful, cuddly and all around lovey! She already knows how to sit and shake! People watching is one of her favorite pastimes, and she is definitely a people person! She is especially great with kids and/or active people. Once she winds down though, she becomes a lapdog.

Akeelah would be great for a family who would love playing with her, or with someone who loves walking, running, biking or just staying active overall! She is currently going through dog training to be even more perfect and have impeccable dog manners. If interested in this nearly perfect girl, please stop by CAA from 10 to 5 any day of the week.

Meet Akeelah!

Come and meet this little guy! This is Kevin and he wants to bring a little bit of the luck of the Irish into your life! He is about 8 months old and was found stray. He has only been at Cat Haven for a little over a week, but he has made himself right at home. Now this easy-going and friendly boy needs a real home of his own!

To learn more about Kevin and her friends at Cat Haven, visit www.cathaven.org or follow Cat Haven on Facebook. The Cat Haven Adoption Center is located at 11130 N. Harrell’s Ferry Rd. and is open to the public every day of the week. For additional inquiries, you can reach Cat Haven at (225) 636-2680.