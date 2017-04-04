See this former LSU golfer and his wife announce the gender of their child in the cutest way
Former LSU golfer John Peterson and his wife, Amanda, announced the gender of their child in the most fitting way possible: through a game of golf.
Peterson, now a PGA golfer, hit a fake golf ball filled with colored powder to announce whether the baby would be a boy or girl. Watch the video below to see whether it was blue or pink.
Guess what?? #BiggerThanGolf #PetersonParteeOf3 pic.twitter.com/cmypG4c09R
— John Peterson (@JohnPetersonPGA) April 4, 2017