Updates at LSU’s Mike the Tiger habitat have begun, according to The Advocate. Today construction began on the habitat’s pool, which is set to get a new lining.

The area will also get a hot and cold rock, which will change temperatures for the next Mike. The fencing will be repainted, and some minor repairs will be done to Mike’s night house.

Mike VI died in October after a battle with cancer. LSU officials expect to get a new tiger by August.

Photo: LSU’s Mike the Tiger habitat after the death of Mike VI, DIG File.

