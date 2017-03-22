See what we’ll be watching on Netflix in April
Netflix just released its monthly list of what’s coming and going — see what we’ll be watching this April (there’s a lot of movies about pets, so brace yourself).
April 1
A Nightmare on Elm Street (1984)
Across the Universe (2007)
An American Tail (1986)
Cool Runnings (1993)
Gremlins (1984)
Scooby-Doo (2002)
Schindler’s List (1993)
Something’s Gotta Give (2003)
Tropic Thunder (2008)
April 4
Chewing Gum: Season 2—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Louis C.K. 2017—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
April 12
DC’s Legends of Tomorrow: Season 2 (2016)
April 15
Disney’s Homeward Bound: The Incredible Journey (1993)
Bill Nye Saves the World: Season 1—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
April 21
Girlboss: Season 1—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
The Prestige (2006)
April 22
The Great British Baking Show: Masterclass: Season 1-3 (2016)
The Secret Life of Pets (2016)
Casting JonBenet—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
April 28
Dear White People: Season 1—NETFLIX ORIGINAL