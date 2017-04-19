See what we’ll be watching on Netflix in May
We took a look at what’s coming and going on Netflix this May and prepared to add to the queue. What will you watch next month?
May 1
Forrest Gump (1994)
Happy Feet (2006)
In the Shadow of Iris—NETFLIX ORIGINAL FILM
May 5
Chelsea: Season 2 (streaming every Friday)—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Handsome: A Netflix Mystery Movie—NETFLIX ORIGINAL FILM
Sense8: Season 2—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
May 6
When the Bough Breaks (2017)
May 11
Switched at Birth: Season 5 (2017)
The Fosters: Season 4 (2016)
May 12
Master of None: Season 2—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
May 15
Sherlock: Series 4 (2016)
May 16
Tracy Morgan: Staying Alive—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
The Place Beyond the Pines (2012)
May 19
Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Season 3—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
May 22
Inglourious Basterds (2009)
May 26
Bloodline: Season 3—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
May 30
House of Cards: Season 5—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Marvel’s Doctor Strange (2016)
Coming soon…
Supergirl: Season 2 (2016)
Supernatural: Season 12 (2016)
The Flash: Season 3 (2016)READ MORE