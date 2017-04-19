We took a look at what’s coming and going on Netflix this May and prepared to add to the queue. What will you watch next month?

May 1
Forrest Gump (1994)

Happy Feet (2006)

In the Shadow of Iris—NETFLIX ORIGINAL FILM

May 5
Chelsea: Season 2 (streaming every Friday)—NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Handsome: A Netflix Mystery Movie—NETFLIX ORIGINAL FILM

Sense8: Season 2—NETFLIX ORIGINAL

May 6
When the Bough Breaks (2017)

May 11
Switched at Birth: Season 5 (2017)

The Fosters: Season 4 (2016)

May 12
Master of None: Season 2—NETFLIX ORIGINAL

May 15
Sherlock: Series 4 (2016)

May 16
Tracy Morgan: Staying Alive—NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The Place Beyond the Pines (2012)

May 19
Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Season 3—NETFLIX ORIGINAL

May 22
Inglourious Basterds (2009)

May 26
Bloodline: Season 3—NETFLIX ORIGINAL

May 30
House of Cards: Season 5—NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Marvel’s Doctor Strange (2016)

Coming soon…
Supergirl: Season 2 (2016)

Supernatural: Season 12 (2016)

The Flash: Season 3 (2016)

READ MORE

Comments