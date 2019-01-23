See you in court? Saints fans sue over missed call

As Saints fans move collectively into the “anger and bargaining” stage of grief over the team’s NFC championship loss to the LA Rams, two lawsuits have been been leveled against the NFL.

BROUGHT TO YOU BY

Sponsored By

The fan-filed suits both seek retribution from the NFL for pain and suffering incurred by Who Dat Nation when an early hit from Rams cornerback Nickell Robey-Coleman on Saints receiver Tommylee Lewis failed to draw a flag.

The incident in question is perceived to have shut the door on the Saints’ chances at winning the matchup and advancing to the Super Bowl.

The first lawsuit, filed Tuesday morning by ticket holders/plaintiffs Tommy Badeaux and Candis Lambert, names NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell and the National Football League as defendants.

At a full five pages, the suit claims that Saints fans have suffered “loss of enjoyment of life” and have gained “distrust of the game which has become the national pastime.”



The suit also requests a hearing with a judge prior to the Super Bowl on Feb. 3, with hopes that the NFC championship result can be overturned and the game replayed in its entirety.

Are the plaintiffs in this case on to something, or is it time to accept the loss and move on? Let us know what you think in the comments.