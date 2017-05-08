Sen. Bill Cassidy, R-La., will make an appearance on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” tonight, KATC reports. Cassidy created the term “Jimmy Kimmel Test” as a standard for pre-existing conditions relating to healthcare reform.

Senate must fulfill #KimmelTest. Cover for pre-existing conditions, adequate coverage. But in a fiscally conservative way that lowers cost. — Bill Cassidy (@BillCassidy) May 6, 2017

This followed Kimmel’s story about his newborn son’s heart condition. You can watch that monologue below:

The show will air at 10:35 p.m.

