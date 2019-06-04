Senator Barrow will lead the Baton Rouge community on Sunday, June 9 in kicking off National Flag Week with a parade and ceremony to follow.

“I am proud to continue the humble tradition of commemorating Nation Flag Week with an Annual celebration here in Baton Rouge,” said Senator Barrow in a press release. “On this day, we take time to recognize not only the many sacrifices of the men and women who have served our state and country, but also the foundations upon which this country is built – freedom, liberty, justice and unity.”

The parade will begin at the intersection of St. Phillip Street and South Boulevard at 3 pm and will finish at the USS Kidd Museum, followed by a commemorative celebration.

“I am especially glad to have with us this year the Louisiana Women Veterans who are serving as the grand marshals of the parade as well as the Buffalo Soldiers Horse-Riding Club,” said Senator Barrow.

The event is open to the public, and Senator Barrow encourages veterans, military personnel and individuals involved in civic and veterans’ organization to attend.

To register to participate in the parade, email flagdaybr15@gmail.com or contact Senator Barrow’s office at 225-359-9400.