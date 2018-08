Earlier this week, the adorable story of Jordan letting Jack Ryan, a teen with autism, help stock shelves at a Baton Rouge Rouses’s went viral (read more about it out here!). After Jack Ryan’s sister shared it on social media, she set up a GoFundMe to help send Jordan to school.

In less than 2 days, the campaign has already raised over $98,000. According to WAFB, it’s the top campaign on GoFundMe. Click here to donate to the cause.