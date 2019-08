Serop’s Express is opening its sixth location on Monday, August 5 on College Drive, next to Midas and across from Waffle House.

Serop Kaltakdjian opened the first location, Serop’s Restaurant, in 1979 to introduce Greek and Lebanese food to Baton Rouge, according to the company website. His youngest son Johnny opened the first Serop’s Cafe in 1998, and his eldest son opened the first Serop’s Express in 2001.



The College Drive location will be open 10:30 am – 8 pm.